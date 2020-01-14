Mexico's Minera Autlan says stoppage at Gomez Palacio plant extended

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Minera Autlan said on Tuesday a suspension of operations at its ferroalloys plant in the northern city of Gomez Palacio since December has extended into January due to difficult domestic steel market conditions.

Autlan still has sufficient capacity to serve its national and international clients via its Teziutlan and Tamos plants, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by David Alire Garcia)