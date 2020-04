MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexican auto parts maker Nemak said on Tuesday that it has temporarily suspended its activities in some plants and production lines to reduce costs and to comply with government restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“Nemak is reinforcing measures aimed at optimizing costs, expenses and cash flow to meet planned production cuts for certain customers,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love)