MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico has prohibited Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA from participating in public federal contracts, Mexico’s public administration ministry said on Friday.

State-owned entities, such as oil firm Pemex, are banned from entering into a contract with Odebrecht or receiving proposals from the firm for a period of three years, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Anthony Esposito)