MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government is not contemplating reopening auctions this year for oil and gas blocks, saying contracts were already handed out during previous government and firms are now being asked to invest. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Marianna Parraga)

