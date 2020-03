MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - The price of Mexico’s oil export basket rose to $16.06 per barrel on Tuesday, up 4.8% from the previous day, state company Pemex said, amid modest gains achieved by global benchmarks WTI and Brent. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

