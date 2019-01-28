UPDATE 1-Mexico says not considering importing more crude oil

(Adds energy secretary’s comments, background, details)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is not considering importing any more crude oil after it imported from the United States at the end of last year, Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle told lawmakers on Monday.

“We are not considering importing oil,” Nahle said, adding that Mexico would not import from Venezuela or anywhere else.

Mexican state-run oil company Pemex in October purchased four shipments of 350,000 barrels of light crude oil from the United States for delivery in November to be used at its refineries.

Mexico imported about 300,000 barrels of crude in December, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1 and has repeatedly said he wants to reduce fuel imports from abroad.

The imports last year marked a stark shift for historically major crude exporter Mexico, where decades of oil self-sufficiency are a badge of pride. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Dan Grebler)