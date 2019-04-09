UPDATE 1-Mexico would consider opening gas stations to sell at 'fair prices'

(Adds details, quotes)

MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the government would consider creating a small chain of gas stations to ensure “fair prices,” if gas station operators do not keep prices controlled.

Lopez Obrador urged gas stations to offer lower prices by trimming their profit margins, and said the government would publicize which gas stations had the lowest prices.

“If this doesn’t work... to reach our goal of no price increases, we would consider creating a network of gas stations... enough so that stations sell at fair prices,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular news briefing.

The veteran leftist, who took office in December, won the presidency on promises to strengthen the ailing national oil company Pemex and ensure stable fuel prices. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)