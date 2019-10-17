Noticias de Mercados
Mexico's president threatens to name oil firms whose investments are delayed

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he will publicly name oil companies whose planned investments are delayed, following a landmark energy opening in the prior administration that he has called a failure.

“The majority of these companies are asking for extensions,” Lopez Obrador said, adding he would give a “Who is Who” presentation at one of his upcoming daily news conferences. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

