MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is not considering importing any more crude oil, after it imported from the United States at the end of last year, Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle told lawmakers on Monday.

Mexico imported about 300,000 barrels of crude in December, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)