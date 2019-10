MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil production contracts granted by Mexico to private sector operators have yet to result in an increase in crude output, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the only exception was an Italian company, in an apparent reference to Eni, which said in July it was starting to produce oil from its Mizton field in the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by David Evans)