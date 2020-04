MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president on Tuesday said state oil company Pemex will turn off production at newly perforated oil fields in the wake of the global oil price collapse.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was harder to do the same with more mature oil fields and Pemex will instead send output to Mexican refineries. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)