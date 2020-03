MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex said on Thursday that the nation’s oil basket for export closed at $14.54 a barrel on March 18, down 22.6% from $18.78 a barrel the previous day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Marianna Parraga)

