TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets May Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Friday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus and Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION APRIL CONSTANT MAY CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude -10.05 -5.85 Isthmus crude -9.95 -5.45 Olmeca crude -2.75 -1.80 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude -9.45 -4.40 Isthmus crude -9.05 -2.45 Europe, India, the Middle East Maya crude -12.80 -12.80 Isthmus crude -10.65 -12.35 Olmeca crude -4.60 -7.35 Far East Maya crude -10.05 -9.15 Isthmus crude -7.20 -8.25 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT + K MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Sonya hepinstall)