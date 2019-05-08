Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Maya June prices for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its June term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the
company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
by destination:
       
   DESTINATION       MAY CONSTANT      JUNE CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
 Atlantic Coast &                     
    Caribbean                         
 Maya crude              +0.55             +2.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +3.70             +3.90
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +5.80             +5.80
                                      
                                             
  U.S West Coast                             
 & Pacific Coast                      
 Maya crude              +0.55             +1.55
 Isthmus crude           +3.70             +3.90
 Europe, India &                             
   Middle East                        
 Maya crude              -3.50             -1.90
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.20             -1.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.70             -0.70
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -5.80             -4.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.25             -0.25
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):

MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
