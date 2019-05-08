TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Maya June prices for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its June term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants by destination: DESTINATION MAY CONSTANT JUNE CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast & Caribbean Maya crude +0.55 +2.15 Isthmus crude +3.70 +3.90 Olmeca crude +5.80 +5.80 U.S West Coast & Pacific Coast Maya crude +0.55 +1.55 Isthmus crude +3.70 +3.90 Europe, India & Middle East Maya crude -3.50 -1.90 Isthmus crude -1.20 -1.20 Olmeca crude -0.70 -0.70 Far East Maya crude -5.80 -4.80 Isthmus crude -1.25 -0.25 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)