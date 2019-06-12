Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Maya July prices for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           updated its July term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JUNE CONSTANT     JULY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              +2.15             +1.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +3.90             +3.15
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +5.80             +5.80
                                      
                                             
     U.S. West                               
    Coast, The                        
    Americas'                         
  Pacific Coast                       
   Maya crude            +1.55             +1.15
  Isthmus crude          +3.90             +3.15
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude              -1.90             -1.90
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.20             -1.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.70             -1.20
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -4.80             -4.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.25             +0.30
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Mexico City Newsroom)
