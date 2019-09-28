TABLE-Mexico sets October Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its October term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far East, the company said late on Friday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION SEPTEMBER OCTOBER CONSTANT CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude +3.75 +0.50 Isthmus crude +2.75 +2.75 Olmeca crude +4.45 +4.45 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude +3.75 +0.95 Isthmus crude +2.75 +2.75 Europe, India, the Middle East Maya crude +3.40 +0.35 Isthmus crude +0.70 +0.70 Olmeca crude +0.30 +0.30 Far East Maya crude -4.60 -4.95 Isthmus crude +0.05 +0.05 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and David Alire Garcia Editing by Nick Zieminski)