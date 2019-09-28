Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Mexico sets October Maya price for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its October term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and the Far East, the company said late on Friday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION         SEPTEMBER          OCTOBER
                       CONSTANT          CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              +3.75             +0.50
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.75             +2.75
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +4.45             +4.45
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              +3.75             +0.95
 Isthmus crude           +2.75             +2.75
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude              +3.40             +0.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +0.70             +0.70
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +0.30             +0.30
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -4.60             -4.95
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +0.05             +0.05
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and David Alire Garcia
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
