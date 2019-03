MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico will delay the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery and instead funnel the $2.5 billion earmarked in 2019 for the project into state oil firm Pemex, Arturo Herrera, Mexico’s deputy finance minister, told the financial Times in an interview. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters