Noticias de Mercados
October 3, 2019 / 1:42 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 5 minutes ago

Mexican president says government not seeking to control Zama oilfield

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that his government is not seeking to take control of the Zama oilfield discovery, which is currently operated by a private consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Mexico’s national oil company Pemex wants to take control of Zama from Talos and give it to Pemex, which controls a neighboring block where the find likely extends. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Dave Graham)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below