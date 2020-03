MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - The official selling price of Mexican state-run oil company Pemex’s flagship Maya heavy crude for U.S. Gulf Coast delivery fell by $2.89 per barrel on Friday, according pricing data from S&P Global Platts.

Maya crude’s closing price stood at $15.13 per barrel, or down 16% from previous day, as benchmarks Brent and WTI reversed some of their earlier gains. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Alire Garcia)