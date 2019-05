MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican attorney general’s office said late on Tuesday that Alonso Ancira, the chairman of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, was detained in Spain by Interpol for his alleged involvement in “a series of crimes that gravely hurt” state oil firm Pemex.

"Numerous arrest warrants were being executed as a result of more than two months of diverse proceedings," it added.