MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, and an executive of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA , Mexican news agency Notimex reported on Tuesday.

Officials at the federal prosecutors office could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)