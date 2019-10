MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company Pemex on Thursday announced new crude pricing formulas for exports of its Maya crude that will take effect from December.

In a statement, Pemex said the new Maya crude formulas would apply to exports to the Americas, Europe, India, the Middle East and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and David Alire Garcia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)