UPDATE 1-Mexican government announces package of measures to help Pemex finances

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced measures to help ameliorate state oil company Pemex’s debt problems, including renewal of credit lines with JP Morgan , HSBC and Mizuho, as well as a gradual tax reduction for the company, officials said on Monday.

The measures lengthen by two years a three-year revolving line of credit with the banks valued at some $8 billion, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, flanked by executives from each of the banks.

It was not immediately clear if the line of credit will be used this year to refinance a part of Pemex’s debt.

“This is a fund that will be used if necessary depending on the circumstances,” said Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference.

The president has pledged to revive state-owned Pemex, whose $106 billion in debt is the largest for any oil company in the world. Its oil output has declined by about half over the past 14 years.

The package includes a gradual tax reduction, anchored by the migration of some of its exploration and production contracts to a more favorable tax regime.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera