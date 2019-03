MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday he does not “rule out” a listing in the local market for state oil company Pemex, including some form of new bond issuance, but he added that such a move to attract new funds is not necessary. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters