Mexico's president to discuss ways to cut Pemex tax burden

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will discuss on Tuesday ways to reduce the tax burden of heavily-indebted state oil firm Pemex.

“We’re going to talk about how we’re going to reduce taxes and duties for Pemex, so that it can be strengthened,” Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, without providing details. He is due to speak on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz at an event about a national plan for the exploration and production of oil and gas. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)