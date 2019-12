MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Pemex said on Monday that crude production will close 2019 at 1.778 million barrels per day.

Speaking during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s regular news conference, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said production will rise to 1.819 million barrels per day in January. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Toby Chopra)