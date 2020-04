MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday that the tax relief announced for Mexican state oil company Pemex will likely not be enough to prevent the company from using its revolving credit facilities, therefore increasing its debt in 2020. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)

