UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex to oversee refinery build after tender declared void - Lopez Obrador

(Adds quotes from Mexican president)

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - The construction of Mexico’s new refinery will be overseen by state oil firm Pemex after the government declared void the tender to build the facility, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said the new refinery will be built “with the coordination, administration and supervision” of Pemex and the energy ministry. Construction will begin on June 2 and conclude by May 2022, Lopez Obrador said.

The government’s supervision of the construction “will help us to finish (the project) on time, to keep our word,” Lopez Obrador said.

In March, the government invited a host of international firms to bid on the construction of the refinery in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco, one of Lopez Obrador’s signature projects.

Lopez Obrador said none of the bidders met the requirements for the tender, in large part because their bids exceeded the $8 billion budget set by the government for the project.

“It will cost us much less than the companies estimate,” Lopez Obrador said.

Pemex is the world’s most indebted oil company and is teetering on the brink of losing its investment grade rating. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)