Mexican government sanctions two senior former Pemex officials

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government announced on Wednesday it had sanctioned two senior officials at state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from the previous administration, saying public funds had been misused in the purchase of fertilizer business Fertinal.

The Public Administration Ministry said in a statement that one of the two former officials, who were not named, was issued a sanction of almost 620 million pesos ($32.7 million).

That sum was equivalent to the extra cost Pemex incurred in the purchase of Fertinal, the ministry added.

$1 = 18.9801 Mexican pesos Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon