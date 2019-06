MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex plans to go to the market “soon” to refinance its debt, Chief Financial Officer Alberto Velazquez said at an event on Tuesday.

The company aims to begin reducing its debt gradually by 2022 by not taking on additional net debt and boosting crude output, among other measures, Velazquez said.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Dan Grebler