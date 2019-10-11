Pemex debt operations refinance liabilities of $20.1 bln - ministry

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Recent operations to reduce the debt burden of Mexican state oil company Pemex have refinanced liabilities worth $20.1 billion, Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Pemex operations comprised the issuance of bonds worth $7.5 billion to refinance short-term debt, a repurchase and debt swap worth some $8.7 billion, and another debt swap worth $3.9 billion.

