Pemex to visit New York to meet investors, rating agencies

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said it was staging a two-day work visit to New York with finance ministry officials on Wednesday and Thursday for dialogue with investors, financial analysts and rating agencies.

“This work visit will allow Petroleos Mexicanos to broaden channels of communication and to continue consolidating its presence in international financial markets,” Pemex said in a statement. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Editing by Dave Graham and Chizu Nomiyama)