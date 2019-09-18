Mexico says no need to modify oil price in budget after Saudi Arabia attacks

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday the government does not need to modify the oil price forecast in its 2020 budget proposal following recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

“This is temporary, not permanent,” Nahle told reporters, when asked about Mexico’s response to strikes on the world’s biggest crude processing facility that initially knocked out half of Saudi production. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)