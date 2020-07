MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex will offer a swap for $22.4 billion worth of bonds due between 2027 and 2060, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

