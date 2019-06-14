Noticias de Mercados
Mexican oil regulator cancels Oct auctions to pick Pemex partners

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator announced on Thursday the cancellation of auctions set for October to pick joint-venture partners for national oil company Pemex in seven onshore areas.

The cancellation was requested by Pemex, and marks a fresh blow to an energy reform enacted by Mexico’s previous government that allowed the firm to partner with private oil companies for the first time in a bid to reverse declining crude output.

The regulator’s announcement to cancel the tenders confirmed a Reuters report from earlier in the day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera Editing by Dave Graham)

