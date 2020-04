(Adds context on Pemex rating cut)

April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex will have difficulty recovering an investment grade rating in the coming years owing to its large debt burden, a Moody’s analyst told reporters on Monday.

The ratings agency on Friday downgraded Pemex’s debt to junk status and cut Mexico’s credit rating due to a deteriorating economic outlook. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)