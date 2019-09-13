Noticias de Mercados
September 13, 2019

Mexican president says Pemex will consolidate finances

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will consolidate its finances and has a bright future, a day after the state oil firm carried out the biggest refinancing operation in its history.

Asked about concerns that a recent capital injection to the heavily-indebted Pemex would not be sufficient, Lopez Obrador pointed to the fact that a $7.5 billion Pemex bond placement on Thursday was more than five times oversubscribed. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

