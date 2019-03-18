Mexican president names firms selected to bid on new oil refinery

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican government invited four firms to bid on the construction of an $8 billion refinery for state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex , the energy minister said on Monday, part of an effort to fast-track one of its signature projects.

The companies are Bechtel in consortium with Techint; WorleyParsons in consortium with Jacobs; and Technip and KBR as sole bidders, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at an event commemorating the 1938 nationalization of Mexico’s oil industry. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Richard Chang)