Mexico to build Pemex refinery with restricted tender, invite four firms

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico will invite four companies to bid in a restricted tender for work building a new oil refinery for ailing state oil company Pemex, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at a news conference on Monday.

She added that the refinery, slated to be built in Dos Bocas in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco, had already been granted all required government permits, including for construction. (Reporting by Noe Torres, David Alire Garcia and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)