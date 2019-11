MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon launch a tender for the construction of a pipeline to bring natural gas from the eastern port of Tuxpan to the cities of Merida and Cancun in the Yucatan peninsula, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the infrastructure would boost power generation and prevent outages in the region, which is popular with tourists. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Dave Graham)