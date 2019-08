MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with business groups about a contractual dispute over several gas pipelines, seeking to ensure that the contracts are fair and that Mexico has enough gas.

Lopez Obrador said on Monday that Mexico is close to reaching a deal in the dispute, which has sapped investor confidence. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)