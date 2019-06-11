CORRECTED-Mexico targeting 1% primary budget surplus - finance minister

(Corrects to say Mexico targeting 1% primary budget surplus, not 1.5%)

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Tuesday that the government is aiming to reach a 1% primary budget surplus under the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose six-year term began in December.

“We’ll have this primary surplus as our principal goal,” Urzua said at a banking conference in Mexico City. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)