Mexico's president says foreign firms optimistic on investing

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he met with a group of executives from foreign companies and discussed plans to maintain and increase investment in Mexico under a new North American free trade deal.

“In general, they were very optimistic about the economic future of the country,” Lopez Obrador told his regular daily news conference. He named Chevron, Amazon and Sempra as among several companies represented at the meeting, which he said was organized through the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Susan Fenton)