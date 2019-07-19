Mexico's Lopez Obrador says no open investigations against former presidents

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that there were no open cases against former presidents of the nation.

“We have no cases, no evidence, nothing on the former presidents,” Lopez Obrador said, when asked by a reporter if there were any open investigations against former presidents.

In his drive to root out entrenched corruption, Lopez Obrador has gone after one of ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto’s closest aides, a former chief of state oil firm Pemex, for alleged bribery, tax fraud and other crimes.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Anthony Esposito