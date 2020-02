MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spanish police on Wednesday arrested former chief executive of Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, in the Spanish city of Malaga, Spanish police and Mexican authorities said.

Lozoya was facing arrest warrants in Mexico over corruption charges.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo Gonzales and Raul Cortes; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Daina Beth Solomon