March 5, 2019 / 1:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Ratings agencies punishing Mexico for neo-liberal policies -Lopez Obrador

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that ratings agencies are “punishing” Mexico for the neo-liberal policies of his predecessors during the last 36 years.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Monday slashed the credit rating for Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex. It also lowered the credit outlooks for a range of major Mexican financial institutions and companies, including telecommunications giant America Movil and Coca-Cola Femsa, the world’s largest Coke bottler. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

