MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Thursday said it would be difficult for Mexico to maintain its credit rating if debts kreep ising at state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos and the state power company, the Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE. (Reporting by Anothony Esposito and Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

