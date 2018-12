DOS BOCAS, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Mexico would begin tenders for work to build a new refinery in Dos Bocas by March.

In a presentation in Tabasco state, the government said that a new oil refinery it planned to build would process 340,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)