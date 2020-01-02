Remittances to Mexico fall for first time in 3-1/2 years in November

MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico, one of the country’s main sources of foreign exchange, posted their first monthly drop in more than 3 1/2 years in November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Mexico received $2.90 billion in remittances from abroad, a decline of 2.3% from November 2018, the Bank of Mexico figures showed. It was the first decline since March 2016.

Most of the money sent to Mexico comes from the United States, which is home to millions of people of Mexican origin.

In the first 11 months of 2019, remittances rose by 7.4% year-on-year to $32.97 billion, the central bank said.

Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Nick Zieminski