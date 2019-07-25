UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales up 2.8% on year in May, up 0.7% from April

(Adds details from report)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 2.8% in May compared to the same month last year, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, an encouraging sign for the economy after weak recent data sparked fears of a possible recession.

The jump was the biggest registered since November 2018, the agency said. Sales increased 0.7% in May from April.

The preliminary estimate of Mexico’s gross domestic product for the second quarter will be released next week.

On Tuesday, the Washington-based International Monetary Fund said it expected Mexico’s economy to grow 0.9% this year, lowering its forecast from 1.6% three months ago. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bernadette Baum)